Withings releases Steel HR smartwatch after reacquisition from Nokia

Withings

Withings on Tuesday showed off its first smartwatch since the company returned to its cofounder in May.

The Steel HR Sport is a hybrid smartwatch with multisport tracking, connected GPS tracking, fitness level analytics and an "industry leading" battery life of 25 days.

The battery life can be pushed to a further 20 days in "power reserve" mode.

It's made of 316L stainless steel and sits in a 1.6-inch (40 mm) case that's water resistant up to 50 meters. Its analogue watch face is also a little more striking than that of the Steel HR.

It costs $200 (£190 or about AU$345), and is available in both white and black face variants. The gray wristband is standard, but you can buy black or brown ones in leather for $50. There are also red and black silicon bands available for $30.

The French health technology company returned to the ownership of co-founder Eric Carreel in May, following Nokia's decision to sell off the company.

"With its advanced sport and health tracking capabilities, Steel HR Sport is a perfect example of how Withings is delivering against its original mission to help better manage health," said Carreel.