With new iPad support, Google Duo takes another stab at FaceTime

Technically, you could use Google's FaceTime competitor on an iPad already... but it didn't look good.

Sarah Tew/CNET

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Steve Jobs never honored his promise to make FaceTime an open standard, so Apple enthusiasts must download alternative apps in order to video chat with friends on Android, and vice versa.

But on Monday, Google's Duo just got one step closer with official support for Apple's iPad, on top of previous support for iPhones and Android devices.

Google issued the news in tweet form:

And you can see the mention of fresh iPad support at Apple's App Store as well.  

Technically, you've been able to shoehorn Duo into an iPad for a long while now, but the results weren't necessarily great

Duo is also officially on Android tablets today, though that tablet interface -- along with support for more than one device per user, an important prerequisite -- appears to have been rolling out since July, according to XDA Developers.

