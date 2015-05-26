Witcher 3 dev not planning to discuss Cyberpunk 2077 until 2017

CD Projekt Red, developer of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, has said it isn't planning to talk about its next game, Cyberpunk 2077, until 2017 at the earliest.

Speaking to Reuters, CD Projekt CEO Adam Kicinski said he expects Cyberpunk 2077 to be a bigger commercial success than The Witcher 3, and added that the company doesn't plan to offer more information on the game for a while yet.

"We hope and we are certain that Cyberpunk has even bigger commercial potential," he said. "It is too early to talk about it, though."

"This year, and the next one will be the years of the Witcher," he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kicinski said The Witcher 3 is going to change how the studio is perceived, presumably alluding to the high-quality open-world RPG experience it's been able to deliver on its first attempt at the genre.

"Sales of the third part will be many times higher than with our earlier games," he said.

"We broke into the mainstream. It is such a moment in our firm's history that after some years people will look differently at CD Projekt before and after this release."

Cyberpunk 2077 was announced in October 2012, and believed to be developed by a separate team inside CD Projekt Red.

Cyberpunk 2077 puts players into a "dark future" in 2077 where advanced technologies have become "both the salvation and the curse of humanity."

The game will offer a nonlinear story designed for "mature" players and is set in the metropolis of Night City. It will also have sandbox elements and some form of multiplayer, though CD Projekt Red stresses that Cyberpunk 2077 is a "true RPG," and definitely not a multiplayer shooter.

Although platforms for Cyberpunk 2077 have not yet been announced, the studio has said it will "probably" come to Xbox One, PS4 and PC. A release date has not yet been announced.