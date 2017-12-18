Wink expands its network of partners today with the addition of the Sonos line of speakers. Wink's Hub 2 now connects with any Sonos product, according to a Wink blog post. That includes the Sonos One, a speaker we reviewed recently that boasts excellent sound quality, plus a built-in Amazon Alexa assistant. Here's a list of the rest of Sonos' Wink-compatible products:
- One
- Connect
- Connect:Amp
- Playbase
- Playbar
- Play:1
- Play:3
- Play:5
Sonos products connected via the Wink app and your home's Wi-Fi or ethernet can now integrate into your Wink smart home. Wink spotlights integrations like creating an automation command (or a "Robot" as Wink calls them) to start your favorite playlist when a motion detector senses the front door opening or using Wink Shortcuts to create a scene that dims lights, adjusts the temperature and plays a specified playlist.
Wink's addition of Sonos is a welcome partnership. Now, here's hoping Sonos delivers on the promise of the Google Assistant for Sonos One in 2018.
