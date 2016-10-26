Windows Beam game-streaming update puts crosshair on Twitch

The Windows 10 Creators update in early 2017 will give gamers a few things to look forward to.

Today at Microsoft's Windows 10 event in New York, the company revealed that it's going to make it easy to become a games broadcaster. It'll do this by building Beam's interactive game streaming platform right into Windows 10.

Microsoft is also making it simple to create custom tournaments with a new service that's part of Xbox Live. The service will compile stats and pick a winner.

Lastly, Microsoft announced it's adding bitstream audio pass through, including Dolby Atmos to all Xbox One consoles. That update will be available when the the Windows Creator update becomes available next year.