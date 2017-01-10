Windows 10 will allow you to defer updates

Up Next Apple's iPhone turns 10. Where does it go from here?

Photo by Microsoft

The latest Insider Build of Windows 10, the option that allows Windows 10 licence holders to sign up for early builds, is addressing a long-standing problem with the operating system. Namely, it will allow you to put off software updates, effectively putting an end to the controversial decision to force automatic updates on Windows 10 users.

Under the new build, users will be able to pause all updates for up to 35 days, effectively allowing you to schedule when you want your software to update. Users will also now be able to choose whether or not to include driver updates in these Windows 10 updates. Both of these new features will be included in the Education, Enterprise and Professional editions of Windows 10.

The OS will also be able to tell if the system's display is currently in active use, preventing restarts from occurring mid-task.

The full list of the build's new features also includes a tab preview bar when mousing over tabs in the Windows 10 browser, Microsoft Edge, and the ability to group Start tiles. You can find the full list, as well as instructions on how to defer software updates, on the Windows blog.