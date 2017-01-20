Windows 10 power slider will let you play longer or work harder

Microsoft

Tucked into the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15014 for PC and Mobile is a new slider user interface designed to make complicated power management a thing of the past.

The power slider UI being tested as part of the build will be accessed with the Taskbar power flyout and lets you quickly adjust performance for your needs, whether that's longer battery life or better performance. The slider is part of Microsoft's work to improve battery life for the Windows 10 Creator Update expected this spring, but is currently nonfunctional and won't be seen by all Windows Insiders.

The feature was added at the request of PC makers looking to make it easier for people to fine tune their computers for different scenarios. Microsoft will be working with OEMs to determine the best settings for the slider.