Winamp, the 21-year old media player, is making a comeback in 2019

In 2019, Winamp may be able to relive its glory days.

The 21-year-old media player is apparently making a comeback next year as an audio mobile app that puts all your music, podcasts and streaming services in one place, reports TechCrunch. The news comes by way of Radionomy CEO Alexandre Saboundjian -- Radionomy bought Winamp in 2014 from AOL -- he says:

"There will be a completely new version next year, with the legacy of Winamp but a more complete listening experience. You can listen to the MP3s you may have at home, but also to the cloud, to podcasts, to streaming radio stations, to a playlist you perhaps have built."

The new version of Winamp is reportedly coming to both iOS and Android. Winamp already has an Android app, but the new version promises to be a different experience.

There's also a new Winamp desktop version, Winamp 6, in the works for next year, says the report.

Although the aging player may have fallen from the popularity it once had, Techcrunch reports that there are still as many as 100 million monthly users, most residing outside of the US.

Radionomy didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.