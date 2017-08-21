CNET

The Essential Phone is here, but it may get overshadowed by a bunch of other hot phone launches from Samsung, Apple and Google that are expected to hit very soon.

Despite that, there's plenty to discuss about the first device from this startup, which was created by Android father Andy Rubin and has raised loads of funding already.

Also on the show: A technical error at Amazon resulted in the company giving away Echo Dots for free for a short window on Friday, plus a few tips on today's solar eclipse.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Will the Essential Phone get eclipsed? (The 3:59, Ep. 270)

