Will 'Target Pay' in-store mobile payments help it combat Apple Pay?

Screenshot by Lori Grunin/CNET

In early June of 2016, the trial run of the troubled CurrentC mobile-payment system sort of quietly shut down. The standard, floated by a group of retailers including Target and Walmart, was an attempt to loosen the grip that Apple Pay has on device-based payments. Some of the retailers began offering mobile payments individually afterward, but Target wasn't among them. It just doesn't let people use Apple Pay in-store.

But according to Recode (and Target confirmed that the chief information officer did in fact make the comments as reported by them), Target will begin offering its own service for in-store payments later this year, via at least one of its own apps. Recode's report states that initially, it will only be available to the store's REDcard payment-and-loyalty card users.