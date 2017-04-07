Will Smith stars in fan-made 'The Matrix' trailer

Move over, Keanu Reeves. A reimagined trailer for "The Matrix" shows what the film would have looked like had Will Smith accepted the role of Neo.

Tech Culture

Actor Will Smith famously turned down the starring role of Neo in the visually groundbreaking "Matrix" sci-fi movie series. That role instead went to Keanu Reeves. YouTube user The Unusual Suspect decided to create an alternate-universe version of "The Matrix" trailer that places Smith in the lead.

More Will Smith

The video, posted on Thursday, combines clips from other Smith performances with footage from the movie to make a fun and snappy trailer. The only thing that might throw you off is the variety of outfits Smith sports in the clips.

"You know, 'The Matrix' is a difficult concept to pitch," Smith told Wired in 2004. "In the pitch, I just didn't see it." Thanks to The Unusual Suspect's editing skills, at least the rest of us can see it now.

71
Every geek movie we're excited about in 2017

More stories

Up Next: Twitter sues US government over order on anti-Trump account
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF