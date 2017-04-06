Microsoft's Project Scorpio could be a sign of things to come for video games.

In a sneak peek at the next generation of the Xbox, Microsoft revealed the specs behind Project Scorpio, with 12GB of DDR5 RAM running at 6.8GHz and a 1TB hard drive. Microsoft boasted it will be the most powerful gaming console ever. But without any games to back it up, it's just left us asking: So what?

Project Scorpio won't play any new games. It's an upgrade to the already existing Xbox One S. While it has all the credentials to deliver on the next great generation of gaming, there's still a lot we're waiting to see before being impressed.

Also on the podcast, we discuss disabled gamers, and how a Street Fighter player destroys the competition without using his hands. And of course selfie sticks look silly. But be prepared to reach new levels of looking ridiculous with the selfie drone. Don't say we didn't warn you.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Will Microsoft's Scorpio sting the competition? (The 3:59, Ep. 206) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe:

iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher