Stuart C. Wilson

Will.i.am wants to take over your house. i.am+, the tech company founded by the erstwhile Black Eyed Peas star, has bought home hub manufacturer Wink.

Wink makes a smart home hub and platform in competition with bigger names like Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit, leading up to the Wink Hub 2 last year. It originally emerged from Quirky, a New York-based developer of crowdsourced inventions that went bankrupt in 2015 and sod Wink to chipmaker Flextronics for $15 million.

It hasn't been confirmed how much i.am+ paid for Wink.

From the wacky foto.sosho camera case to the critically-paned Puls and Dial smartwatches, Will.i.am's startup has so far been notable for its non-starters. Perhaps this move into the smart home automation market will, to borrow a phrase, get it started.