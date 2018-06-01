After search results listed "Nazism" as an the ideology of the California Republican Party, Google pointed the finger at Wikipedia. Wikimedia, the company behind Wikipedia, says "vandalism" is to blame.

In a statement on Twitter late Thursday, Wikimedia explained how a link to Nazism appeared in Google search results for the California GOP.

A Google knowledge panel result surfaced vandalism from a @Wikipedia article today. Here’s more about what happened and how vandalism is addressed on Wikipedia. pic.twitter.com/fcoaK2DsXq — Wikimedia (@Wikimedia) June 1, 2018

"This vandalism was not visible to Wikipedia readers in the text of the article, and has been removed by volunteer editors," said Wikimedia in the statement. "The vast majority of things you read on Wikipedia are accurate, but some are not. Sometimes, information is out of date, needs a source, or is inaccurate due to simple vandalism."

Wikimedia added that usually problems like this are caught within minutes. Unfortunately, it looks like minutes aren't fast enough anymore.

Situations like these are an example of places where automation can fail: Google algorithmically pulls from high-profile sources -- Wikipedia, for example -- for general explanations and backgrounds. You've likely seen these highlighted areas on search results pages. And Wikipedia has been known to have its pages "vandalized," or edited to deliver a particular message or opinion. In this case, the two factors combined resulted in the vandalized page popping up in the CAGOP search results on Google.

We reached out to Google for comment but didn't immediately hear back. In a statement to CBS News, Google said occasionally errors get through.

"We have systems in place that catch vandalism before it impacts search results, but occasionally errors get through, and that's what happened here," Google said Thursday, according to CBS News. "This would have been fixed systematically once we processed the removal from Wikipedia, but when we noticed the vandalism we worked quickly to accelerate this process to remove the erroneous information."

