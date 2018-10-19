Wikileaks' Julian Assange sues Ecuador for violating his rights and freedoms

Justin Tallis / AFP/Getty Images

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is reportedly taking legal actions against Ecuador.

Assange is suing the Ecuadorian government for violating his "fundamental rights and freedoms," according to a BBC report published on Friday. Wikileaks' lawyer Baltasar Garzon arrived in Ecuador on Friday to file the case, and a court hearing is scheduled for next week.

WikiLeaks' lawyer Judge Baltasar Garzón arrives in Ecuador to file case today over @JulianAssange's isolation and gagging. Hearing next week. Background: https://t.co/2jOgvSu5bG pic.twitter.com/k4FSayQuev — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) October 19, 2018

Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over sexual assault charges, which he has denied. The investigation into Assange was dropped last year, but he remains in self-imposed exile due to fears he could still be arrested by UK police for breaching bail conditions. Assange says such an arrest could be followed by extradition to the US to face espionage charges.

The embassy reportedly set house rules for Assange this week, including taking better care of his cat. The embassy reportedly threatened to take the pet away if he doesn't look after it.

In September, Wikileaks said Assange had been "held incommunicado (except visits by his lawyers) for six months while arbitrarily detained in the Ecuadorian embassy." The organization appointed Kristinn Hrafnsson as its new editor in chief.

The Ecuadorian embassy didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The embassy did cut off Assange's internet access in March because the Wikileaks founder violated an agreement with the country not to interfere in its relations with other countries.

Wikileaks didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.