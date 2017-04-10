Julian Assange film: First trailer shows world of paranoia

Pulitzer and Oscar winning filmmaker Laura Poitras filmed the WikiLeaks founder for a documentary, "Risk," airing this summer.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2016. Assange is the subject of filmmaker Laura Poitras' documentary, "Risk," due out this summer.

 Carl Court, Getty Images

Laura Poitras, best known for filming Edward Snowden in the documentary "Citizenfour," is set to release a documentary called "Risk" about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange this summer.

The first trailer shows Poitras caught in the middle of a world haunted by state surveillance. Over her footage of Assange, Poitras tells of her fear that government agents have left her apartment door open after a search to send a message. The trailer includes some of the most infamous classified material revealed by WikiLeaks -- a video of a US airstrike that killed US journalists.


The trailer also shows Assange changing his appearance and preparing to go out on a motorcycle. Assange is currently living in the Bolivian embassy in London.

The film appears to follow Assange during the US presidential primary elections, and may add to what the public knows about Assange's decision to leak hacked information related to the Clinton campaign during this time. The leaks have been tied by the US intelligence community to a Russian-led hacking operation.

The documentary will have a theatrical release this summer in addition to airing on Showtime.

