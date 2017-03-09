Enlarge Image Screenshot by CNET

WikiLeaks wants to join forces with tech giants against the CIA.

The site released its data dump of alleged CIA documents on Tuesday, accusing the intelligence agency of amassing tools that could break into iPhones, Android devices, smart TVs and cars. WikiLeaks' "Vault 7" release also said the CIA hoarded vulnerabilities for iOS and Android, and kept them secrets so they could continue exposing the exploits to gain access to devices. CNET is unable to verify whether the documents are real or have been altered.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said the whistleblower organization would be working with tech giants like Apple, Google and Samsung to dismantle those exploits before it releases more details on the CIA's hacking program.

"We have quite a lot of exploits...that we want to disarm before we think about publishing it," Assange said during a press conference streamed on Periscope on Thursday. "We're going to work with some of these manufacturers to try and get these antidotes out there."

Assange's press conference is the latest turn in a drama that has potentially blown open how the CIA uses our own devices to spy on us. The documents show how the agency has allegedly been able to break into supposedly encrypted devices such as phones and computers by taking control of their underlying operating systems.

Assange said he has been keeping WikiLeaks' findings under wraps while the CIA's exploits can still be used because he doesn't want them falling into the wrong hands. He said the CIA has already "lost control of its entire cyber weapons arsenal," which he criticized for being poorly secured.

Assange claims WikiLeaks has much more information on the CIA's cyber weapons program that it's waiting to reveal.

"This is an historic act of devastating incompetence," Assange said. "To have created such an arsenal and stored it all in one place and not secure it."

The CIA has not confirmed or denied the authenticity of WikiLeaks' release, but mentioned that it was the CIA's job to "be innovative" and "cutting edge" with its technology.

For some of the smaller exploits, it will take companies just two or three days to patch up the vulnerabilities, Assange said. But for others, like exploits on so-called connected Internet of Things devices like smart refrigerators or baby monitors, it could take much longer.

Samsung said it was "urgently looking" into the CIA's alleged exploits after WikiLeaks named a program that could secretly turn its TVs into listening devices. Apple said it's already patched up most of the exploits in its latest iOS, as did Google for Android.

Microsoft said that it was aware of the CIA's alleged malware, and it was "looking into it." While the exploits target operating systems, manufacturers can have their own vulnerabilities with custom software built into the devices.

Android users will have the most difficulty for fixing some of the CIA's exploits, because of the operating system's many different manufacturers and update rollouts.

"For some systems, like Android with many manufacturers, there is no automatic update to the system. That means that only people who are aware of it can fix it," Assange said. "Android is significantly more insecure than iOS, but both of them have significant problems."

WikiLeaks is still sorting through thousands of documents for future releases. The organization redacted more than 78,000 IP addresses, more than a quarter of which came from the US. The CIA said it does not spy on American citizens, but WikiLeaks is still investigating how many of the 22,000 IP addresses in the US are from the CIA's hacking unit and how many are malware victims.

Assange said the CIA's hacking programs cannot be properly regulated by its design.

"The technology is designed to be unaccountable, it's designed to be untraceable," he said.