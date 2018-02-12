CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Why Verizon is locking down your phone (The 3:59 Ep. 354)

We discuss Verizon's new phone locking policy, hacking at the Olympics, and break down blockchain for you.

359354b

 CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Why Verizon is locking down your smartphone (The 3:59 Ep. 354)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Blockchain explained: It builds trust when you need it most