On this podcast, we talk about:
- Verizon locking phones down to prevent theft
- Blockchain and what it's used for
- A cyberattack during the Winter Olympics' opening ceremony
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube.
Why Verizon is locking down your smartphone (The 3:59 Ep. 354)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.