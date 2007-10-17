Why isn't data encryption the norm?

The TSA recently demanded data encryption on all contractor laptops as two machines containing personal data of 3,930 truckers who handle hazardous material were lost or stolen.

This made me wonder why more attention and more startups aren't trying to come up with easier ways to safeguard data. My initial guess is that the data problem is more about users than it is hardware.

Windows, MacOS and Linux all have encryption capabilities, but none do so by default.

There are quite a few companies I've never heard of that do Hard Disk Encryption (WinMagic and GuardianEdge seem to be the biggest advertisers)

There are several products that address the stolen/lost data problem, including Beachhead Solutions and VigilSoftware

As I searched for information on this I came across a few things of note:

The thing that I couldn't find why was this isn't a bigger issue. I know that I wrote about it awhile back.

Any ideas?