Who wants to race me in a motorized bathtub?

My preferred mode of transportation is a pair of sneakers, but this may come close to usurping that. It's a bathtub on wheels.
I'm quite surprised they don't have one of these at the Googleplex already. (Actually, maybe they do.) I mean, man oh man does this Bathtub Racer playset look like fun. You get into a motorized bathtub ($9,995 for a set of two), and you zoom around. It's as simple--and as awesome--as that.
Presumably you can jet around in the battery-powered tubs wherever you please, riding them to the corner deli or maybe terrorizing your neighborhood Segway riders. Maybe you could even create your own gang sign that looks like a faucet. Or, if you're really ambitious, you could shell out another $9,995 for an inflatable race track. Personally, I'd rather build my own.
Unfortunately, the Bathtub Racer does not appear to actually be made out of a real bathtub, so it's not totally legit. It also isn't amphibious, which I really wish it were so that I could use it as a boat, too. I guess I can't win 'em all.
But you know what I can win! A bathtub road race! Who's up to the challenge?
