Who needs the cavalry? US Army calls in the Hoverbike

Photo by US Army

In a demonstration for Department of Defense officials on January 10, the US Army Research Lab flew the prototype of the Joint Tactical Aerial Resupply Vehicle -- a specially designed quadcopter that may someday deliver supplies to soldiers on the battlefield.

The electric-powered drone has been in development since 2014, and it now works. The Army still has ambitious development goals. Eventually, it'd like the drone to be able to fly low to the ground at 60 miles an hour to be able to deliver supply orders within 30 minutes. The Army will also look at hybrid forms of power to see if they can extend the range of the JTARV -- also called a hoverbike -- to 125 miles while carrying an impressive 800 pounds.

The project is a joint effort between the Army and the Marines. The hoverbike , about the size of a large tabletop, has advanced navigational systems built in that could help it maneuver even in complex battle plans.

The implications of drones and military use aren't always positive, but the JTARV looks specifically aimed to bring supplies to soldiers in need.