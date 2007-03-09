Who else? AT&T/Cingular in line for Moto Q q9

Seriously, is it me or is Cingular/AT&T getting the lion's share of smart phones these days? It's already got the BlackBerry 8800, the Samsung BlackJack, and the Cingular 8525 in its lineup. Could the Motorola Q q9 be next? We're a bit suspicious of this image of an AT&T-branded q9, but as a quadband, HSDPA device, it's not too much of a stretch to say it'll land at Cingular.
