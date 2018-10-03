Who dis? Social media pokes fun at first Presidential Alert

So did you get your text from President Donald Trump?

The first-ever Presidential Alert text message went out at 11:18 a.m. PT/2:18 p.m. ET on Wednesday. There was no national emergency: It was a test of the Trump administration's ability to send a text message to as many Americans as possible. The text read, "Presidential Alert: THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert system. No action is needed."

Naturally, jokesters all over social media found that some action was indeed needed, and started with the spoofing and memes.

Staffers at BBC North America decided to put all their phones together just before the alert and take a video of them all (well, most of them) going off at once.

BBC journalists do the unthinkable - part with their phones - for the #presidentialalert https://t.co/Z27gItu6Ji pic.twitter.com/ESTXRNcymR — BBC North America (@BBCNorthAmerica) October 3, 2018

Some tweets, including one from talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel, were aimed at skewering the president. Kimmel mocked up an alert that read, "WITCH HUNT, CROOKED HILLARY, NO COLLUSION, CONFIRM KAVANAUGH, #MAGA."

The official Twitter account for The Daily Show referenced missing-person messages, another prime use of text alert systems, writing, "MISSING PERSON: I HAVEN'T SEEN MELANIA IN MONTHS!"

Did everyone get this? pic.twitter.com/UurRByPc8l — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 3, 2018

Some (many) jokes were sports-related, proclaiming, "Peyton Manning is a choker," or "The Yankees will win tonight's Wild Card game."

Anybody get the same #PresidentialAlert message as me pic.twitter.com/Xi3R2IdZHv — Steve Angelovich (@angelsteve89) October 3, 2018

wow what a weird thing to send to everyone#PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/s0CcKPwDpI — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) October 3, 2018

Many offered up tweaks on the alert's content, with one Twitter user even providing a blank canvas for Photoshopping.

here fellas make your own edits have fun #presidentialalert pic.twitter.com/JMU6U61pxP — 🌺🌧👻🌧🌺 (@CaveStoryPlus) October 3, 2018

And others poked fun at the whole situation, including one proclaiming, "HEY EVERYONE, cell phones are cancelled. We are switching back to beepers. Send me your beeper numbers."

HEY EVERYONE, cell phones are cancelled.



We are switching back to beepers.



Send me your beeper numbers.👌



#PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/7IjOZnKen0 — Jennifer Chase (@MrsRob0to) October 3, 2018

Someone better have already combined the “Thank you Kanye, very cool” and #PresidentialAlert memes together or the internet’s dead to me today. — Girbeagly (@Girbeagly) October 3, 2018

It’s that it says #PresidentialAlert. It could have said National Alert, FEMA Alert, whatever. But the issue here is that he’s showing us that ONE MAN can text everyone. It’s a power display. Sometime consciously decided that was the title. Plus I didn’t want this new U2 Album. pic.twitter.com/GlCoTs5OGb — Scott Hanselman (@shanselman) October 3, 2018

People looking at that #PresidentialAlert text on their phones right now like... pic.twitter.com/M2G22mOF2E — Black Seth Rogen (@ChristianAllen1) October 3, 2018

History was made in the United States today as 300 million Americans decided to simultaneously switch back to flip phones that can not receive text messages.#PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/PQowQkHUuv — CoronaLime 🐦⚾️🧢 (@_CoronaLime_) October 3, 2018

Never has my phone’s background been so appropriate. pic.twitter.com/D4RJJBNxFb — Morgan Little (@mlittlesf) October 3, 2018

i feel i got a different text than everyone pic.twitter.com/38XOTbI65v — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 3, 2018

It's not that I'd rather walk through life unaware of an emergency instead of getting the #PresidentialAlert... or maybe it is. It is that, actually. — Miche (@MicheBangtan) October 3, 2018

When you realize Donald Trump could send you a #PresidentialAlert at any time. pic.twitter.com/DD6ZIB22dM — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) October 3, 2018

Some didn't find the jokes terribly funny. Wrote one Twitter user, "DON'T BE UNEDUCATED. The alert is run by FEMA, and planned to be used mainly for National Disaster alerts. Trump is not texting you. Chill out."

#PresidentialAlert

🚨 DONT BE UNEDUCATED 🚨



The alert is run by FEMA, and planned to be used mainly for National Disaster alerts.



Trump is not texting you. Chill out. — AG | Wadd-o-lantern (@WaddleDont) October 3, 2018

And as of press time, some still hadn't received the alert, and were wondering why.

If hes "not your President", you wont get his alert.#PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/kkBGS20v0e — Joker (@Thejokesterha) October 3, 2018

When I hear everyone around me get a test disaster alert but me #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/Zh0rD79u5W — Joe Martin (@joeDmarti) October 3, 2018

