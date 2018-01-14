White House struggles for 22 minutes to mute conference call

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

The other day, I was on a Skype call with a hard-headed (and hard-nosed) techie.

We could see each other. I could hear him. He couldn't hear me.

We fiddled and we fiddled. We clicked here, there and everywhere.

In the end, we gave up, switched to a Zoom call and it worked.

I found myself, therefore, teetering toward sympathy upon hearing that White House staff fought for 22 minutes to create a muted atmosphere on a conference call with reporters.

As CBS News reports, the Thursday call featured White House officials explaining to reporters the decision to maintain the status quo with respect to nuclear program-related sanctions on Iran.

It seemed, though, that neither side was exactly muted.

"This White House can't even run a f***ing conference call. They don't know how to mute their line," a media participant said.

This was countered by an unnamed White House official who offered: "It's the illegitimate media that doesn't know how to conduct themselves. They can't mute their f***ing phones. Mute your phones."

It's unclear exactly what caused such a long and painful interlude. The White House didn't respond to a request for comment.

Some have, in the past, blamed the White House for its lack of technological skills on conference calls. Last year, a call was interrupted by an ad that crowed: "My inflatable doll is a lesbian."

On Thursday, however, the 22 minutes it took before all sides could somehow make their own pieces of technology stop transmitting sounds at inappropriate moments must have seemed like a tragicomic eternity.

Indeed, Politico's Michael Crowley offered his perspective on Twitter.

the sound of 100+ unmuted lines waiting for a WH conference call is half modern art, half torture — Michael Crowley (@michaelcrowley) January 12, 2018

There are those who believe that this might describe the whole political scene of recent times.

But though it's tempting -- and, indeed, easy -- to blame the White House for conference call chaos, some might say that it also reveals how technology has moved a long way from its pretensions to simplicity.

How many functions, for example, of your phone or watch -- the smart types -- do you actually know how to use?

Then again, there are those who feel that this isn't the most science-embracing, tech-adoring administration America has ever seen. Some reports have suggested that the president doesn't even carry a cell phone or use email.

Ergo, this conference call snafu appears merely one more demonstration of its less-than-competent ways.

When we're ruled by robots, we won't have problems like this, will we?

