Tech industry execs and engineers fretting about any backlash against artificial intelligence technology can rest assured that the White House, at least, isn't likely to slow its spread.

"We didn't cut the lines before Alexander Graham Bell made the first telephone call. We didn't regulate flight before the Wright Brothers took off at Kitty Hawk," a top White House science adviser, Michael Kratsios, said in prepared remarks to tech companies, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The views came at an AI summit that drew Amazon, Facebook, Google, Intel and 34 other companies to discuss the technology. The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

AI is blazing-hot technology right now, a top priority at the world's biggest tech companies, fuel for countless startups, and now even an undergraduate degree program at Carnegie Mellon University. The technology is endowing computers, phones, and online services with new sophistication and human-friendly abilities.

The Trump administration has generally pledged to keep regulations out of businesses' way, so the remarks on AI aren't a big surprise. But there are some calls for AI regulation, particularly in one domain with big safety implications: self-driving cars.

