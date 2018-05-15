CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Security

White House reportedly eliminates top cybersecurity role

Seems like bad timing?

National Security Adviser To President Trump John Bolton Speaks To Media At The White House

US National Security Adviser John Bolton.

 Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Politico, The Hill and CNN report that the Trump adminstration has eliminated the White House position of cybersecurity coordinator, a role President Obama first established in 2009, at a time when hacks and cybersecurity threats weren't as commonplace as they are today.

Here are just a few very recent examples you may recall:

And that's not to mention the state-sponsored hacks that might have affected the integrity of the 2016 US presidential election, or the Equifax breach that affected over 145 million people in the US, or ongoing worries about foreign hackers potentially attacking the US infrastructure.

The National Security Council reportedly argues the move's about reducing bureaucracy, not reducing security, according to a statement obtained by several news outlets.

Detractors say the role was important symbolically, though, and perhaps structurally as well -- Senator Mark Werner (D-VA) says the coordinator was "the only person in the federal government tasked with delivering a coordinated, whole-of-government response to the growing cyber threats facing our nation."

Here's a thread full of tweets by Warner:

And a tweet from Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM), anticipating this move:

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Next Article: Here in Silicon Valley, it's hard to find jurors for Apple v. Samsung patent trial