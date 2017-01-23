White House adds 'Skype' seats in press briefings

Getty Images

Consider this a virtual olive branch from President Donald Trump to the so-called "dishonest media."

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that starting later this week, his potentially contentious daily press briefings will include four "Skype" seats for reporters who are not in Washington, D.C.

Reporters located 50 miles or more outside of the nation's capital and without a permanent White House press pass will have online access to the seats via the Microsoft-owned popular video and calling service.

Spicer said the idea was to open the briefings to "a diverse group of journalists" across the country who may not have the luxury or resources to participate.

"I think this can benefit us all by giving a platform to voices that are not necessarily based here in the Beltway," he said.

Spicer didn't say how the Skype reporters would be selected or their qualifications.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.