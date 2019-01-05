Whirlpool's smart washers and dryers to work with Wear OS by Google

CNET

Whirlpool is coming to Wear OS by Google in short order. That means you should soon be able to check in on your smart Whirlpool washer and dryer remotely on a Wear OS watch. Apple Watch integration is also in the works.

Also, Whirlpool's Laundry app gets an update at CES 2019 with a stain guide, new remote access and personalized cleaning cycles.

The Stain Guide is supposed to help you treat stubborn stains like spaghetti sauce or grass on different types of fabric. You should be able to input the stain and the type of fabric the stain is on and the guide is supposed to make suggestions for you.

Another new feature called the "Task Manager," is supposed to make it easier for family members to assign chores to one another like start the washer or switch the clothes over from the washer to the dryer.

Whirlpool also promises improved voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant in 2019. Specifically, you should be able to leave out the "ask Whirlpool" when you say, "Alexa, ask Whirlpool for the status of my wash cycle."

Whirlpool has not yet announced when exactly these updates will go live in 2019.

