Which of these six Space Force logos is the most, er, spacey?

Now that President Donald Trump has expressed just how serious he is about adding a Space Force to the US military, that force is going to need a good logo. Wait, we said a "good" logo.

On Thursday, Trump's 2020 presidential campaign sent an email to supporters asking for their opinion on a half-dozen different possible Space Force logos. The logo would be displayed on future merchandise sold on the Donald J. Trump for President reelection campaign site.

The logos were attached to an email from Brad Pascale, campaign manager for Trump's 2020 run.

"President Trump wants a SPACE FORCE -- a groundbreaking endeavor for the future of America and the final frontier," the email reads. "As a way to celebrate President Trump's huge announcement, our campaign will be selling a new line of gear. But first we have to make a final decision on the design we will use to commemorate President Trump's new Space Force -- and he wants YOU to have a say."

Designers and other Twitter users were quick to weigh in with their own forceful opinions. Many wondered just exactly who the designers were, noting that one of the logos is a slightly tweaked version of NASA's own "meatball" logo.

"It's like they're not even trying to hide how useless even the idea of a space force is," wrote one Twitter user.

Said another, "All of them look like stickers my kid gets at the dentist."

Special space cadets are running the country. Seriously.

Naturally, some creative minds came up with their own logos, playing off everything from Star Trek to Spaceballs.

"They forgot one," wrote one Twitter user under an image of the famed Star Trek logo.

Some people approved of the logos. "I have to admit, I like the logos." wrote one Twitter user. "The idea is ridiculous and stupid. But it's got good graphic design."

Some debated which of the six was actually the best choice. "The bottom right one looks too much like the NASA logo and the top left one has too many things on it," William Ward wrote. "The middle two look too cartoony. The top right one makes it seem like we're fighting Mars. The bottom left is the best of the lot."

And Tristan Smith wrote, "definitely gonna ironically rock logo #2 on a T-shirt in 10 years."

