When is Amazon Prime Day 2017? Start by asking Alexa

It's almost time for summer's Black Friday rival: The annual Amazon Prime Day sale is back for its third year, and it's less than a month away.

If you ask Alexa, Amazon's ubiquitous assistant, the answer you get is: "Prime Day 2017 is coming in mid-July. Check back for more information near the end of June or visit amazon.com/primeday."

"Mid-July" would put the date somewhere between July 10 and 20. That's in line with the dates for the past two years, too, when it fell in the second full week of July: the first Prime Day was Wednesday, July 15, while last year's date was Tuesday, July 12. (The event ostensibly celebrates the anniversary of Amazon's founding on July 16, 1995.)

i4u.com reports that the event will actually span more than one day, starting late on July 10 and stretching through the full day of July 11, with additional deals going on for as long as a full week. It cites leaks from Amazon third-party merchants, as well as a since-removed sweepstakes offer on Amazon's own site.

Beyond the hints provided by Alexa, Amazon did not respond to our request for comment.

Last year's Prime Day was Amazon's top sales day up to that time, surpassing all previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

If you're not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a 30 day free-trial prior to the sale.

