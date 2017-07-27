WhatsApp now has a 1 billion daily users

There are 7.5 billion people on this planet. And WhatsApp says that 13.3 percent of them are using Whatsapp every day.
The news was posted by WhatsApp yesterday. According to WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Facebook, other notable stats include:
- 1.3 billion monthly active users
- 55 billion messages sent daily
- 4.5 billion photos shared daily
- 1 billion videos shared daily
- 60 languages supported
Last year, WhatsApp had one billion users a month. Facebook, by comparison, has 2 billion active users a month as of June 27.
WhatsApp's catching up.
