WhatsApp founders may have left $1.3 billion behind in their Facebook breakup

Taylor Martin/CNET

WhatsApp founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton reportedly left $1.3 billion behind by leaving Facebook.

According to The Wall Street Journal, both men departed after a number of long-standing disputes, in areas ranging from the financial matters (such as how to monetize the messaging app) to workplace culture (noise and office space).

Acton departed Facebook first in November 2017, and in doing so he forfeited $900 million in potential stock rewards, the WSJ reports, citing people it describes as familiar with what happened.

Koum's departure, announced in April amid Facebook's Cambridge Analytica data scandal and effective as of August, means he will leave behind 2 million unvested Facebook shares worth $400 million.

Had Koum and Acton stayed at the company until November, they would have received all of those shares upon the completion of their contracts.

The WSJ report tells a longer story of the WhatsApp founders' breakup with Facebook, including the two men's efforts to minimize advertising within the app and the company's reported reaction to Acton tweeting "It is time. #delete Facebook" when the Cambridge Analytica scandal began.

Facebook did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

