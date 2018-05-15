CNET también está disponible en español.

WhatsApp beefs up group messaging tools

Small but useful updates come to the popular messaging app.

Oscar Gutiérrez/CNET

WhatsApp is adding new features to streamline group chats and make it easier to manage your groups.

Facebook's popular messaging client announced the new features on its blog Tuesday. They include:

  • A  group description visible to all members
  • Restrictions over who can edit the subject, icon and description of a group
  • A single-tap "what's new" button to see new postings
  • Search in-group for members
  • Admins can remove admin permissions of others, but the original creators can no longer be removed
  • You can no longer be repeatedly readded to groups you've left

The updates should be available now in both the Android and iOS apps.

