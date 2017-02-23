What will matter at Mobile World Congress? (The 3:59, Ep. 184)

Enlarge Image Stephen Shankland/CNET

Mobile World Congress is upon us, and it'll be every phone maker for itself in Barcelona.

With Samsung keeping its Galaxy S8 under wraps for a future event, companies like LG, Huawei and Nokia will get the chance to duke it for MWC's most impressive phone lineup. We take a look at what to expect over the next week and why Mobile World Congress will still be exciting even though Samsung's flagship phone won't show up there.

Also on the podcast, CNET's Sharon Profis breaks down the tech you need to become a top chef. If you're not a fan of the kitchen, maybe a smart frying pan can change your mind.

