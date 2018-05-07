On this podcast, we talk about:
- Our list of what to expect at Google I/O 2018 this week.
- Microsoft Build 2018, which is also this week and should focus on cloud and AI tech.
- Apple's iMac turned 20 on Sunday.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
What we'll be looking for at Google I/O (The 3:59, Ep. 397)
