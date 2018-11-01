What We Do in the Shadows teasers show vampires adjusting to modern life

FX/Screenshot by Erin Carson/CNET

When you're a vampire who's hundreds of years old, there's going to be a learning curve for adjusting to modern life.

In one of the new teasers for the upcoming FX show What We Do in the Shadows, out Wednesday, we see vampire Nandor cruising through the grocery store, trying to pay with long outdated currency.

The show is based on the 2014 mockumentary of the same name, written and directed by Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) and Taika Waititi (who directed Thor: Ragnarok), about vampire roommates.

Clement and Waititi are executive producers of the series.

What We Do in the Shadows is slated for 2019.