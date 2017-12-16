Capcom

I don't know about you, but I've been looking forward to this weekend all year long -- but not for the release of a new video game. I've been looking forward to Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Its one of the few fandoms I have that I can share with my parents. It's also a huge part of my history as a gamer.

My first online shooter? Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II. My first arcade flight sim? Star Wars: Tie Fighter. From Knights of the Old Republic and Rebel Assault II to the delightful MMORPG mess that was Star Wars: Galaxies, many of my favorite games growing up were the ones that let me live in the Star Wars Universe. Every time a new film comes out, I want to play them all again. Lucky for me, then, that almost all of my favorite Star Wars games are on sale on Steam.

If the mythos of George Lucas' space opera isn't your speed, there's plenty of other games to play this week -- not to mention a PlayStation holiday sale (with discounts on games like Grand Theft Auto V and Middle-earth: Shadow of War) and the GOG Winter sale.

Just looking for what's brand new? Okay, let's get this started.

New Releases (Dec 11th to Dec 17th):