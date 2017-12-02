What to play this weekend: Doom VFR, Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Monolith Soft

It's hard to imagine any of us could be going into this weekend looking for something new to play. The combined burden of Black Friday, Cyber Monday and last week's Steam Sale have filled out my backlog with more games than I know what to do with... and yet, there's still more to play.



This week, Bethesda brings Doom to virtual reality -- but I still haven't had a chance to dive into Skyrim VR. I want to check out Xenoblade Chronicles 2 on the Nintendo Switch, but I'm still collecting moons in Super Mario Odyssey. The year is almost over. I'm supposed to be spending my free time finishing up my backlog. Instead, my pile of unplayed games is growing out of control.



So, you know -- situation normal!

New releases (Nov. 27 to Dec. 3)