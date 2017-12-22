What the rich bought on eBay in 2017

eBay is home to some of the rarest -- and priciest -- finds on the internet.

This year brought plenty of those gems, particularly at the top of the market. The items included a rare set of Wonder Woman comic books, a mint-condition Willie Mays trading card and Elvis Presley's baby grand piano. (If you're curious about last year's top-sellers, you can check them out here.)

Here's a list of some of the biggest-ticket items sold worldwide on the e-commerce site in 2017 in a variety of categories, including jewelry, art and collectibles: