On this podcast, we talk about:
- How a new LG patent would put 16 cameras on the back of your phone
- Today's forecast: a 70 percent chance of Elon Musk moving to Mars
- Cyber Monday deals actually worth your time
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
What the heck can you do with 16 cameras on your phone? (The 3:59, Ep. 493)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Discuss: What the heck can you do with 16 cameras on your phone? (The 3:59, Ep. 493)
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.