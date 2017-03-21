What should the 'O' in Android O stand for?

Google has always had a sweet tooth when it comes to naming its Android operating system versions. To name a few, there have been Cupcake, Donut, Eclair, FroYo, Gingerbread, Ice Cream Sandwich, Lollipop, Marshmallow and Nougat.

Next up is the letter "O". But what could the "O" stand for? I have gathered a number of possibilities including a few possible curveballs that Google could throw our way.

More sweet names

If Google sticks with the sweets and treats theme of previous nicknames, here are a few strong contenders for the letter "O":

Android Orange

Android Oatmeal Cookie

Android Orangesicle

Android Old Fashioned

Android Orange Juice

Android Orange Whip (for fans of "The Blues Brothers")

Break me off a piece of that KitKat name

Back in 2013, Google actually named its operating system after a Kit Kat bar. If the company follows that model, here are some possible names based off actual products and brands:

Android Oreo

Android O'Henry

Android Orbit (gum)

Android Orville Redenbacher

Android Orangina

Android Otter Pops (aka freeze pops)

What if "O" was at the end?

Dana Edelson, NBC via Getty Images

We've been looking at sweet possibilities for names that start with the letter "O", but what if Google chooses a name with "O" at the end?

Android Jello (J-E-L-L-O)

Android Gelato

Android Mango (Google could bring back the infamous SNL Chris Kattan character to help market it, too.)

Sweet and salty

Obviously, Google's previous names for Android have followed the sweet things motif. But what if the company decided to move toward a more savory name? Here are some possibilities:

Android Okra

Android Olive

Android Onion Powder

Android Oregano

Android Orzo

Android Oyster

You get Android! And you get Android!

Of course like all great tech companies, Google is not afraid to change for the better. So what if the company decided to move away from food altogether and just named it after anything with the letter "O". Here are some of my favorites: