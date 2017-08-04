2:51 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

I'm on the corner of Madison Square Park, slipping a Microsoft Hololens over my face. It's my first time trying one outdoors. I'm already conspicuous with a massive visor-helmet on. Now I'm jumping invisible things, and suddenly I'm a sidewalk obstacle.

One man watches from a bench. He smiles, claps. Pumps his fist, calls it the future.

A video of augmented reality Super Mario Bros. in Central Park, complete with pop-up Goombas and pipes rising from the road, went viral earlier this summer. We tracked down Abhishek Singh, who created the video. The demo is real -- it's done on a Microsoft HoloLens, captured through the headset (you can look at his other work here). I was lucky enough to try it for myself along with Singh, and it's pretty close to madness.

Ariel Nunez/CNET

Of course, through HoloLens, the field of view is a lot smaller than it seems in the video. But sure enough, ghostly Mario things were floating around me, relatively mapped against the park (and also, the long hallways of CNET's offices). It works better indoors, because bright sunlight dulls the projections.

Singh mapped all of World 1-1 into 3D, laying it out over dozens of meters in a walkthrough that's really about stomping occasional critters and hopping to collect mushroom power-ups. That was enough for me -- my jumping ability is a far cry from Mario's (the app adjusts to height and jump capabilities, thankfully).

It's not an authorized Nintendo app; in fact, Singh hasn't talked directly to Nintendo. It's a project he's worked on independently. You can't download it on HoloLens. Instead, it's an experiment to see where AR and mixed reality games could go next.

Ariel Nunez/CNET

Pretty soon, lots of AR apps will be everywhere

Singh's Mario is a pretty linear experience, but it stretches off farther than I expected. The level kept going, from one end of Madison Square Park to the other. Hills, blocks and pixel-clouds up above. I eventually found the castle and the flag sprouting out of a nearby parked car. Sadly, that meant I couldn't jump on it. I was tempted.

The HoloLens' ability to map 3D objects onto the real world gets messy: passing people walk through and overlap, things don't always line up. That's the current state of AR location-mapping in a nutshell.

I talked to Singh about the future of AR on phones, and he's already working on applying his ideas to Apple's ARKit on iOS 11. It wouldn't be head-mounted, but it could be the training wheels we all need to get used to weird world-mapped games. Pokemon Go was just the beginning. First, the future will be handheld. Then maybe later on, strapped on our faces. Heaven help us all.