What is Nest?

If you hear your friends talk about their "Nest," they're probably referring to their Nest Learning Thermostat. It's a popular smart home product that connects to your Wi-Fi network, lets you control the temperature with an app and learns your temperature preferences over time so that it can set your perfect evening temperature for you. Here's our 4.5-star review of the $250 Nest Learning Thermostat.

"Nest" may also refer to Nest Labs, the home automation company that makes the Nest Learning Thermostat. Nest Labs is owned by Alphabet Inc (Google's parent company) and makes a number of other smart home products:

Nest also allows third-party smart home products to control Nest devices and vice versa via the Works with Nest program. For instance, when you unlock your smart deadbolt, the lock can tell your thermostat that you're home and set the temperature accordingly. When the Nest Protect smells smoke, it can turn on your smart sprinklers.