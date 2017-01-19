What is Meitu? The kawaii anime makeover app goes viral

Up Next Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame

The Meitu app is the latest selfie craze to hit social media, combining facial recognition with anime-like filters to make you look like a rejected Sailor Moon.

The free photo-editing app is available for iOS and Android, and lets you edit your selfies or upload pictures from your camera roll.

That latter option kicked off a viral trend where no one is safe from being portrayed as an anime character. Just look at how kawaii it's made Texas senator Ted "Lucifer in the flesh" Cruz and vice president-elect Mike Pence!

Meitu has been extremely popular in China since it released in 2008, with more than 456 million active users and 6 billion photos created a month. It's been installed on more than 1 billion devices, according to the company. The app's developers aimed for a $3 billion valuation for its IPO.

But for a photo-editing app, Meitu has some rather unusual lines of code in the iOS version, and asks for an awful lot of permissions in the Android version, raising concerns that the company could be spying on its users to sell their data to ad-targeting firms. Meitu didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The app recently blew up in popularity outside of China, where it now has 430 million users. Before January 10, Meitu was hidden for years, as the No. 317 ranked app in the US App Store's "Photos & Video" section. After its update that let you turn anyone into an anime character, Meitu has since spiked to the No. 4 ranked app.

Since January 2016, Meitu was downloaded about 230,000 times in the US, according to Sensor Tower. A whopping 10 percent of those downloads came in just the last seven days.

Meitu promised to grant users a "cross-dimensional beauty." Maybe if the other dimension has Kill la Kill or One Punch Man.

Meitu comes with several editing tools to adjust your skin tone, remove acne, make your face slimmer and taller, and your eyes bigger and brighter. It also has special effects and brushes to make you look like a cartoon character.

Here's my before and after to get an idea of its effects.

The app's quick rise in popularity, though, seems to come from people doling out anime makeovers that nobody asked for.

And if you decide to do a Meitu-inception, you're going to get some weird results.