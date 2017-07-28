What is Ecobee?

The Ecobee3 is the flagship product from a home automation startup of the same name. A competitor to the Nest Learning Thermostat, the Ecobee3 adds Wi-Fi enabled smarts to your home's temperature control.

Here's our 3.5 star review of the Ecobee3. It works with a number of other smart home products including Amazon's Alexa and Apple's HomeKit -- two broad smart home systems that allow it to work in tandem with a larger smart home setup. As with the Nest Learning Thermostat, you can control the Ecobee3 with an app.

Ecobee differentiates itself from Nest by incorporating remote sensors into its readings. It can adjust the temperature based on what's its sensing in your office or living room.

The company's most recent product -- the $250 Ecobee4 -- has Amazon's digital assistant Alexa built-in. It earned an enthusiastic 4.5 stars in our review and won our Editors' Choice Award.

If you want a cheaper option, the $170 Ecobee3 Lite does away with the sensors, but still works with lots of other smart home platforms.