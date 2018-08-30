What does Apple's cryptic 'ring' invite mean? We've got a few ideas...

Juxtaposition by Alfred Ng/CNET

It's a time-honored tradition -- every time we're invited to an Apple event, the invitation email always comes with a clever hint about what might unfold.

This time, it's a giant golden ring and the words "Gather round."

What could that possibly mean? Here are a few ideas to start:

The Apple invite is only a view from the top.



I got a special invite that shows it from the front, back and side: pic.twitter.com/OCZnWTfZ3T — alfred 🆖 (@alfredwkng) August 30, 2018

Clear inspiration, that.

Strongly approve of Apple's new spokesperson pic.twitter.com/fEalVvcHE0 — Nick Hide (@nickhide) August 30, 2018

Might want to keep your head down.

Stay tuned for when we gather right round baby right round round round September 12. https://t.co/V0n4eXQF5b pic.twitter.com/YmuMa4EkQE — Morgan Little (@mlittlesf) August 30, 2018

Perhaps Adam Sandler will grace us with his presence? (Pete Burns is no longer with us.)

wow the new iPhone event invite looks great pic.twitter.com/MNQNitmXSP — The 3:59 (@The359Podcast) August 30, 2018

Sonic does love gathering those rings. But he tends to lose them all at once.

seems a bit ominous apple pic.twitter.com/IfX8kXGm9y — Yuri Victor 🖤 (@yurivictor) August 30, 2018

Please no.

Andrew Krok/CNET

NO NO NO NO NO NO

To be expected from Darth.

Fair enough!

What it actually (probably) means:

So, uh, the ring itself is actually pretty simple, unless there's an extremely clever message hidden in the image's code:

The ring is the Apple ring. Also known as Apple's crazy new spaceship campus. Technically it's named Apple Park, and it's the place where the event will be held.

We took a tour last September, and you can see loads of images in our gallery too, below. You can even go visit Apple's visitor center now, which has a pretty great view of the Ring from its second-floor balcony.

Hell, the Apple Park visitor center sells a t-shirt with the exact same logo:

For the people who have not been at Apple Park yet here is one of the T-shirt’s you can buy with the same logo on the invite pic.twitter.com/g06616xiTC — Carolina Milanesi (@caro_milanesi) August 30, 2018

But that doesn't mean there isn't more to the Ring's significance in the invite. Speculation is rampant that there could be a new, round Apple Watch, or a new HomePod, though those seem unlikely.

Let the speculation begin! Wireless charging coil? Round Apple Watch? A copper version of Cortana coming? https://t.co/ppLwi01weo pic.twitter.com/alNuo4KbeC — ★ iyaz ★ (@iyaz) August 30, 2018

And Apple reporter Mark Gurman hints that you might want to pay attention to the color rather than the logo:

Hey Siri, what color is the Apple Park outline and the text on the invite? … pic.twitter.com/qKLpidCDk3 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 30, 2018

Perhaps it's just a new copper color for Apple products, or perhaps Apple's using an unusual new metal alloy of some sort. The company's taken pride in showcasing how it's managed to shape beautiful products out of refined materials more than once before.