Whaddyareckon?: Mobile manners

No matter how polite and courteous people are in their daily lives, all bets are off when a mobile phone enters the picture.

You may have spent years learning your salad forks from your meat forks at June Dally Watkins' charm school, but a hundred bucks says you've answered your phone at least once while on a bus, in a supermarket queue or at the dinner table.

In the years since mobiles achieved critical mass, many a lifestyle columnist has gotten all uppity about raised voices and inappropriate one-sided conversations. But now that everyone owns a phone, are mobile manners a lost cause?

In this week's Whaddyareckon? we're asking where you stand when it comes to using your phone in public. Are you a proud train talker, or do you scowl at the self-important ninnies who subject an entire carriage to the inane details of their work day?

