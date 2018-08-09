CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

We've got Samsung's Galaxy Note 9: Get your questions answered here (The 3:59, Ep. 440)

Special guests and Samsung experts Jessica Dolcourt and Shara Tibken break down Samsung's latest flagship phone.

359440b

On this podcast, we talk about:

  • All Samsung Galaxy Note 9, all the time. 
  • Watch the full show for a longer discussion of the phone, as well as the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Home and Bixby.
Now Playing: Watch this: We've got Samsung's Galaxy Note 9: Get your questions...
4:48

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

We've got Samsung's Galaxy Note 9: Get your questions answered here (The 3:59, Ep. 440)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs vs. iPhone X, Pixel 2 XL and LG V35 ThinQ