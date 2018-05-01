Westworld renewed by HBO for season 3

Westworld has been renewed by cable network HBO for a third season. The news is entirely expected, but fans are glad for the confirmation!

The robot uprising show is currently two episodes into its second season. With a break of more than a year between the end of season one and the beginning of this one, we likely have a long wait ahead of us. (I know Game of Thrones fans can sympathize.)

The subtitle of season one was The Maze; two is called The Door; and we learned during the creators' AMA a few weeks ago that the name of season three will be hidden in this one, so keep your eyes peeled for clues.

This season isn't even close to over, so we'll enjoy it and all the theories, crazy timelines and more that it has to offer us. In the meantime, check out our interview with Young William himself, Jimmi Simpson, and let us know when you think it'll be back (maybe fall of 2019?).

