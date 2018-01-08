Westinghouse

Westinghouse wants its TVs in your house, and thinks Google's Android TV -- and budget pricing -- will help it get there.

The company's new series of TVs with the Android TV operating system consists of four sizes, starting with a 43-incher for $350 in the US. There are also 50-inch ($400), 55-inch ($450) and 65-inch ($700) sizes in the series.

That pricing is pretty aggressive for 4K smart TVs, similar to that of the TCL S405 series of Roku TVs, for example, and significantly cheaper than any Sony sets that use Android TV.

In CNET's reviews, Roku remains our favorite smart TV system for its speed, simplify and metric crap-ton of apps, but Android TV is getting better all the time. Android TV also has a lot of apps, the ability to Google Cast even more apps from your phone, tablet or PC, and an arguably nicer interface. Its ace in the hole, however, is Google Assistant built-in.

Speak into the mic on Westinghouse's TV and you can launch apps, search for TV shows and movies, control connected lights and other smart home devices, check the weather and, yes, order a pizza or an Uber. Those Roku TVs can't do much more then search (yet) and entry-level models lack voice remotes.

It's worth mentioning that, along with Element, Westinghouse also sells TVs powered by Amazon Fire TV, and their 43-inch models are even cheaper at $300.

Westinghouse's Android TV sets will ship in the third quarter of 2018 to the US market. The company plans to expand to the UK and Australia markets as well, but pricing there hasn't been finalized yet.

Here's some more speeds and feeds:

Resolution: 3,840x2,160 pixels (4K UHD)



Refresh rate: 60Hz (native), 120Hz (effective)



Memory: 3GB



Streaming resolution: 4K Ultra HD (2160p), 1080p, 720p up to 70fps



Other features: Built-in Wi-Fi, 3x HDMI, component/composite, optical out



Disclaimer: The Westinghouse consumer brand is owned and licensed by CBS, the owner of CNET.

